Elton John joins EGOT club with Emmy win

Veteran musician, Sir Elton John attained the rare EGOT status with his latest Emmy Award win for the live stream of his farewell tour concert.

John earned his Emmy for ‘Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium’, which streamed on Disney+ in November 2022, however, he was not present at the Monday ceremony because of recent knee surgery.

“We won an Emmy and I am on cloud nine!! Receiving this recognition is a testament to the passion and dedication of everyone involved, and I am so deeply grateful,” he said of the win in an Instagram post.

John continued, “Whilst I am gutted that I couldn’t be there to accept this award in person– I recently underwent a knee operation, a gentle reminder, perhaps, of a lifetime spent jumping off pianos (see pic 2!) – my heartfelt thanks go out to the @televisionacad and all those who took the time to vote. This award reflects the collective effort and creativity of an amazing team…”

About the elite rank, the veteran said in an official statement, “I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight. The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world.”

Pertinent to note here that EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony – and only 19 people in history have won all four honours during their career.

Some of the other EGOT winners include Rita Moreno, Jennifer Hudson, Viola Davis, John Legend and Whoopi Goldberg among others.

Meanwhile, Sir Elton John has six Grammys, earned over his decades-long musical career, while he won a Tony for best original song for ‘Aida’ and two Oscars for his songs, ‘Can You Feel the Love Tonight?’ from ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Love Me Again’ (Rocketman).

