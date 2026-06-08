Elton John serenades Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Sicily wedding

Elton John has added a soulful touch to Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s lavish wedding as the two exchanged vows for the second time in Sicily, Italy.

The legendary singer delivered a heartfelt and unforgettable performance at the wedding, serenading the couple with his classic ballad “Your Song.”

The star-studded celebration took place on Saturday, June 6, at Villa Valguarnera, where the couple tied the knot in front of close friends and family during a luxurious destination event.

The ceremony followed their earlier intimate civil wedding in London, held at Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 31.

Elton John, who was among the high-profile guests, performed live at the reception, sitting at a piano as he sang “Your Song” while the couple shared their vows and celebrated their union.

His emotional performance became one of the highlights of the evening, adding a musical touch to the already glamorous occasion.

The wedding featured an impressive lineup of music talent, including Carl Cox, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, and Peggy Gou, who provided entertainment throughout the celebration.

The guest list was equally star-studded, with appearances from Donatella Versace, Joe Alwyn, Olivia Dean, Charli XCX, George Daniel, Kevin Parker, Mark Ronson, and members of both families.