Elvis Presley-themed train departs for Australian tribute festival

SYDNEY- Elvis Presley fans and tribute artists kicked off their annual journey to the Elvis Festival in the Australian regional town of Parkes on Wednesday.

Enthusiasts, dressed in Elvis-style clothing, converged on Central Station in Sydney before embarking on a 357 km (222 miles) westward journey on the Elvis Express, a special train organised by the festival.

The seven-hour railway trip features a continuous line-up of Elvis-themed entertainment, including tribute artists performing some of the King’s greatest hits.

“For the last two years I’ve been told how incredible this festival is … I made the conscious decision to come this year and I’m already thankful that I’ve come, one day in,” said Louis Brown, an Elvis Presley tribute artist who flew from the UK to attend the event.

Organisers of the Parkes Elvis Festival, which typically takes place during the second week of January every year, expect around 24,000 attendees – double the town’s permanent population.

In 2024, Rare collectables from the worlds of music and film, including gold rings owned by Elvis Presley and a letter written by Beach Boy Brian Wilson, will be up for auction.

The ‘Artefacts of Hollywood & Music’ sale from Kruse GWS Auctions features nearly 400 lots, with items also from Prince, Aaliyah, and Abigail Folger, a coffee heiress who was a victim of the Manson murders.

“This particular auction has some pretty powerful pieces as far as emotional connections for people,” auctioneer Brigitte Kruse said. “There is this element of tragedy and icons leaving us way too soon.”