Elvish Yadav faces ‘fresh’ allegations in Noida rave party case

Elvish Yadav, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner, has been making headlines for a while now, but unfortunately, not for the right reasons. The latest update in his controversial Noida rave party case is once again attracting attention.

According to Indian Media Outlets, recently, Elvish Yadav found himself at the centre of a new issue related to the Noida rave party incident. According to police reports, a complaint has been filed against Yadav for allegedly threatening a key witness in the case.

The complaint was filed after a court order on January 24. The witness, Saurabh Gupta, who is a member of People For Animals (PFA), accused Elvish Yadav and his supporters of arriving at his residence in Raj Nagar Extension on May 10, 2024, in multiple vehicles and threatening him.

Saurabh claimed that he reported the incident to the Nandgram police, but no FIR was registered at that time. He later approached the court to get the case officially filed.

This complaint is connected to the ongoing Noida rave party case, in which the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav was earlier involved. Saurabh’s brother, Gaurav Gupta, had already filed a complaint against Yadav in the past, accusing him of distributing snake venom at the rave party back in November 2023.

Saurabh Gupta also made some shocking claims about Elvish Yadav. He alleged that since the Noida case was filed, Yadav has held a grudge against both brothers and their family.

Saurabh stated that Elvish Yadav has been trying to frame them in a false case or even harm them by staging an accident. He also claimed that Elvish Yadav has been threatening them through social media platforms.

This development in the Noida rave party case involving Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner adds another layer to the ongoing controversy surrounding the YouTuber. The investigation is still ongoing, and more details are expected to emerge in the coming days.