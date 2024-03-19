Elvish Yadav snake venom case: Indian YouTuber provided drug at parties for THIS reason

Popular Indian YouTuber and reality show ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ winner, Elvish Yadav, who was arrested on Sunday, in connection to a snake venom case of last year, reportedly provided the drug to the rave parties for money and another very shocking motive.

As reported by Indian news agencies, YouTuber Elvish Yadav, who was arrested and later sent to 14-day judicial custody in connection to snake venom-supplying case under the Wild Life Protection Act 1972, has not yet confessed to his crime. However, police sources told the publication that the social media celebrity allegedly provided the drug at the Noida rave parties to ‘increase his fan base’ and show his followers that he’s ‘got swag’.

Quoting the source, a publication reported on Tuesday, “During questioning, Yadav did not accept the crime… but we have a lot of evidence.”

“For him, it was to make a statement that he’s got ‘swag’ or ‘bhaukaal’. He wanted to paint a picture among his fans as someone who is completely unafraid of law-enforcement agencies and can do whatever he wishes,” the police source revealed.

“Those who attended the parties in question are being identified; appropriate action will be taken against them for using the snake venom,” another official added, claiming that the drug used in more than six parties in Noida has been identified and all of them are linked to the ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestant.

Notably, Yadav’s name first came up in the case in November last year, when the police recovered nine snakes, including five cobras during a raid in sector 49 of Noida, and seized about 20 ml of snake venom. Five people were arrested during the raid, who named Yadav for supplying snakes and venom to the parties.

A case was lodged under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code and Yadav was questioned, who denied the involvement at that time and claimed singer Fazilpuria supplied the reptiles and the drug.

