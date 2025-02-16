Emergency declared in Rawalpindi amid severe water crisis

RAWALPINDI: The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has declared emergency in Rawalpindi due to a severe water crisis triggered by drought, ARY News reported.

According to MD WASA, Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, the city’s water shortage has worsened, with daily demand standing at 68 million gallons against a mere 51 million gallons available.

He stated that the situation will become even more dire if February and March pass without any rainfall. The Meteorological Department has also predicted scarce rainfall, exacerbating the crisis.

The constant increase in population and commercial activities has led to a depletion of water resources. WASA has launched an awareness campaign to encourage water conservation and has warned of stern action against those found wasting water.

The drought has severely impacted dams and groundwater levels, which have dropped to alarming levels, with the water table plummeting to 700 feet below ground. To address the shortage, WASA is relying on water from the Rawal Dam, Khanpur Dam, and tubewells.

In light of the crisis, WASA has cautioned citizens against unnecessary water usage and has already issued challans to two residents found wasting water. The agency has appealed to citizens to cooperate and reduce their water consumption.

Additionally, the cleaning of Khanpur Dam will result in a temporary suspension of water supply until February 22.

Earlier, LHC slapped fine for wasting water during car wash inside homes. The orders were passed by LHC Justice Shahid Karim while hearing petitions related to smog and environmental pollution.

During the proceedings, the court ordered a fine of Rs10,000 for individuals found wasting water by washing vehicles at home.

Additionally, the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) was directed to submit a comprehensive report on traffic-related pollution.

The LHC also instructed authorities to ensure public awareness regarding the upcoming cricket event, emphasizing the need for proper traffic management and environmental precautions.