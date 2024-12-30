LHC issues new order for schools amid smog

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Monday ordered that all schools must re-register within one month, emphasizing that any school failing to comply with the school bus policy will have its registration suspended.

The orders were passed by LHC Justice Shahid Karim while hearing petitions regarding the smog issues and steps to address it.

The LHC also directed the Director-General of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to review the city’s roads and present a traffic plan to address congestion, particularly in light of the smog issue.

Justice Shahid Karim acknowledged the government’s efforts to tackle smog but stressed the importance of effective enforcement. He stated, “The matter of environmental protection is extremely serious, and further delay should not be allowed.”

Read more: Outdoor activities resume in Punjab as smog level decrease

In today’s proceedings, Secretary of School Education Khalid Nazir presented proposed rules for private schools. Under the new policy, schools will only be allowed to register if they operate buses, and all new schools will be required to provide transportation to their students.

Justice Karim remarked, “The issue of school buses is very serious,” and emphasized the urgency of implementing all the directives before the next season.

The Court also raised concerns about the lack of enforcement of traffic rules around bus stations and housing societies on Multan Road, calling for immediate corrective action.