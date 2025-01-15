Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ banned for release

The controversial debut directorial of Bollywood actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, ‘Emergency’, has been banned from releasing in Bangladesh.

After multiple delays, due to the controversial historical theme of the project, Kangana Ranaut’s first movie as a solo director, ‘Emergency’ is finally set to hit theatres this week, however, it has been banned from release in Bangladesh, reported Indian media.

Quoting a source close to the film’s production, a news agency reported, “The decision to halt the screening of Emergency in Bangladesh is tied to the current strained relations between India and Bangladesh.”

“The ban is less about the content of the film and more about the ongoing political dynamics between the two nations,” the person added.

However, some reports suggest that it is due to the film’s portrayal of the former PM of Bangladesh, Shaikh Mujibir Rehman’s assassination, by a group of Bangladeshi extremists.

Notably, the political biopic, based on true events of the Indian Emergency in 1975, is directed and produced by Ranaut herself while she also stars in the lead role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, along with Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Satish Kaushik, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and Ashok Chhabra.

After being delayed from the previous release slate of last September, as the film’s certificate was revoked by CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification), the ambitious debut directorial of Ranaut is scheduled to hit theatres on January 17.