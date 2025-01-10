Kangana Ranaut offers ‘nepotism flag-bearer’ Karan Johar a role in her film

Years after infamously and publicly labelling Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Karan Johar the ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’, actor-director turned BJP MP Kangana Ranaut wants to offer him an acting role in her film.

In her recent promotional outing for the forthcoming film ‘Emergency’ – her first project as a solo director – Kangana Ranaut was asked if things are any better between her and Karan Johar after she called him out during her ‘Koffee With Karan’ appearance in 2017, labelling him as ‘the flag-bearer of nepotism’ and someone she would want to play the villain in her biopic.

When asked if she would do a Johar’s Dharma Productions film, after years of their cold war, Ranaut laughed and responded by saying, “I’m sorry to say, but Karan sir ko mere saath movie karna chahiye (should do a movie with me).”

“I’ll give him a very good role and I’ll make a very good film, which will not be saas-bahu ki chuglibaazi and which will not be just, you know, PR exercise,” added the ‘Queen’ star. “It will be a proper film and he’ll get a proper role.”

