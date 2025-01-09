Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood ‘not on talking terms’ after fallout

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood revealed he is ‘not on talking terms’ with actor-turned-BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, five years after their fallout which followed his abrupt exit from her directorial debut ‘Manikarnika’.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a new interview with a YouTube channel, actor Sonu Sood disclosed that he and Kangana Ranaut have not been on talking terms for more than five years, ever since he left her film ‘Manikarnika’ in 2019.

“I left Manikarnika also because Kangana is my friend. We are not on talking terms right now,” he said. “But I have been very close with her family – her mother, father and sister meet me very lovingly.”

“I have a rule in life that if I have ever been close to someone or friends with them, more or less, if I have a problem, I will never speak against them. People can say whatever they want, but I will never say anything against them. I might feel upset thinking, ‘This person was a good friend and said such things,'” added Sood.

“I feel that it’s her foolishness, she is not a bad person. But sometimes, when you write or say things, you don’t actually think it through. I might have also gone through this and done things out of being naive,” he maintained. “However, there is no regret. It’s her own thinking, I prefer not to pay heed by answering.”

The ‘Dabangg’ star also shared that Ranaut has not offered him any film since then.

It is pertinent to note here that Sood was said to have exited ‘Manikarnika’ due to his commitments to ‘Simmba’ when Ranaut decided to reshoot major parts of the film. However, the ‘Queen’ actor has previously claimed that Sood left the project because he ‘refused to work under a woman director’.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut criticizes Oscars for selecting ‘anti-India’ films

On the work front, both actors are awaiting the release of their directorial ventures.

Sonu Sood is awaiting the release of his debut directorial ‘Fateh’, starring himself alongside Jacqueline Fernandez, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah. The action-thriller is slated to hit cinemas on January 10.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s ambitious first project as a solo director, the political biopic ‘Emergency’, also starring herself as the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, is scheduled for theatrical release on January 17.