Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ postponed again!

The debut solo directorial of Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut, ‘Emergency’ has been delayed once again, amid the Lok Sabha election campaigns of actor-turned-politician.

The hotly-anticipated Bollywood film ‘Emergency’, which was previously moved from the original release slate of November 2023 to June 14, 2024, has been postponed once again, confirmed the production company Manikarnika Films of Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday.

In a note, published on the Instagram handle of the production venture, the team announced, “Our hearts are filled with love filled with love pouring in for our queen Kangana Ranaut. As she prioritises her duty to the nation and her commitment to serve the country, the release date of our much-awaited film ‘Emergency’ has been postponed.”

However, no new date has been confirmed as yet. “We promise to update you soon with a new release date. Thank you for your continued support,” the team added.

Pertinent to note here that Ranaut is contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2024, from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. She filed her nomination earlier this week and is currently busy with her campaigning efforts for the polls.

‘Emergency’, is directed and produced by Ranaut herself, while she also stars in the lead role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Co-written by herself and Ritesh Shah, the historical biopic also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik.

