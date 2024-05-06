After Sridevi & SRK, Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Amitabh Bachchan

In yet another comparison, Bollywood diva-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut likened herself to veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and claimed that she gets the same level of respect as the latter.

Bollywood A-lister Kangana Ranaut, who is set to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, on the ticket of the ruling party BJP, made the tall claim during a recent election rally.

In the clip from the rally, doing rounds on social media, Ranaut is heard saying, “Sara desh hairaan hai, ki wo Kangana, chahe Rajasthan chali jau, chahe mai West Bengal chali jau, chahe mai Delhi chali jau, chahe mai Manipur chali jau, aisa lagta hai ki mano itna pyaar aur itna sammaan… (The whole country is surprised… whether I go to Rajasthan, or I go to West Bengal, or Delhi, or Manipur, it feels like there is so much love and respect).”

She further claimed, “Mein daave se keh sakti hu ke Amitabh Bachchan ji ke baad aaj kisiko industry me milta hai to wo mujhe milta hai (I can confidently say that after Amitabh Bachchan ji, if anyone gets such love and respect in the industry, I am the one).”

Notably, the ‘Queen’ actor is yet to share the screen space with the megastar in a project.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ranaut is awaiting the release of her self-directorial and produced ‘Emergency’, where she essays former Indian PM Indira Gandhi. The biographical drama is slated for a June release.

