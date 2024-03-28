Kangana Ranaut calls herself, SRK from the ‘last generation of stars’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut believes that she and superstar Shahrukh Khan are among the ‘last generation of stars’ in the industry.

Bollywood A-lister Kangana Ranaut, who is set to contest the upcoming elections 2024, from Mandi, on the ticket of the ruling party BJP, answered if the decision to step into politics is due to her string of flop films.

When asked about the same in a new interview, the ‘Queen’ actor drew comparisons between the Box Office success rate of herself and Shahrukh Khan, and said, “Not at all. There is not a single actor across the world who has never had a flop.”

She continued, “Shahrukh Khan had consecutive flops for ten years. I did not have a single hit for 7-8 years before Queen happened. After that, there were a few good movies. Manikarnika came 3-4 years ago and it did well.”

“My upcoming movie Emergency could be a big hit,” Ranaut hoped.

Taking a sly dig at the new lot of actors, getting acclaim for their work across OTT platforms, the actor furthered, “In fact, because of OTT, actors now have more opportunities to showcase their talent. We are the last generation of stars, abhi OTT pe stars nahin ban rahe hain. We are known faces, and by the grace of God, we are very much in demand. So, it’s not like that.”

“But it’s just that I want to involve myself more with the real world than being consumed by the field of arts,” Ranaut concluded.

On the film front, she is awaiting the release of her self-directorial and produced ‘Emergency’, where Ranaut essays former Indian PM Indira Gandhi. The biographical drama is slated for a June release.

