Kangana Ranaut plans to become Prime Minister of India?

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut spilt her political plans and shared if she wants to become the Prime Minister of India.

Bollywood A-lister Kangana Ranaut, who will be seen essaying Indian PM Indira Gandhi in her next film, revealed if she wants to become Prime Minister in real life as well, now that she is set to contest in the elections on the ticket of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Upon being asked about the same during her recent outing, the ‘Queen’ actor said, “I just did a film called Emergency. After watching that movie, nobody will want me as the Prime Minister.”

It is pertinent to mention that the biographical historical title, ‘Emergency’, is directed and produced by Ranaut, while she also stars in the lead role, essaying former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

Co-written by herself and Ritesh Shah, the title also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik.

The film has been postponed for theatrical release on June 14.

Meanwhile, she also has an untitled bilingual film in the pipeline. The title is said to be a psychological thriller.

