Kangana Ranaut turns down film offer from ‘Animal’ director

Bollywood A-lister Kangana Ranaut dismissed South Indian filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s interest in working with her after his latest remark.

Taking to her official handle on the micro-blogging site X, Kangana Ranaut addressed filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, of the Box Office juggernaut ‘Animal’, and told him to never offer her a film role, after he recently expressed interest in working with her.

In response to the earlier comments by the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actor regarding his latest Ranbir Kapoor starrer, where she dubbed the success of ‘women beating films’ like ‘Animal’ as ‘discouraging’, Vanga said in a new interview, “If I get a chance and if I feel she [Ranaut] will fit into it, I will go and narrate the story.”

“I genuinely loved her performance in Queen and so many other films. So if she is giving a negative comment about Animal, I don’t mind. I don’t get angry also cause I have seen her work… I don’t feel bad,” added the filmmaker.

Reposting the video of Vanga’s statement, Ranaut wrote in Hindi, “Review and criticism are not the same, every kind of art should be reviewed and discussed, it is a normal thing.”

“The way Sandeep ji showed respect towards me by smiling at my review, it can be said that he not only makes manly films, his attitude is also manly, thank you sir,” she added.

The actor continued to tell him, “But please don’t ever give me any role otherwise your alpha male heroes will become feminists and then your films will also flop, you make blockbusters, the film industry needs you.”

For the unversed, Ranaut had previously tweeted, “Audiences are encouraging women beating films where they are treated like sex objects and asked to lick shoes. This is deeply discouraging for someone who has been dedicating her life for woman empowerment films.”

Meanwhile, the Kapoor-led neo-noir action thriller of Vanga was one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. After scoring a bumper opening upon its release in December last year, followed up with several Box Office feats, ‘Animal’ concluded its theatrical run at INR918 crores last month.

Despite the major commercial success, the title drew polarizing reactions from critics, with many calling it misogynistic, like previous outings of the filmmaker, including ‘Arjun Reddy’ and ‘Kabir Singh’.

