Emilia Clarke recalls her strange Game Of Thrones audition

Hollywood actor Emilia Clarke revealed she did the funky chicken dance during the audition for the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the fantasy show Game Of Thrones.

The Terminator Genisys star played the central role of Daenerys Targaryen in the show based on the novel series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin.

The actor recalled the audition in an interview in a talk show hosted by Jimmy Fallon.

Emilia Clarke said that she was nervous during the moment and on adrenaline.

“I was sort of in a lot of adrenaline and I was very nervous since it was a big deal, audition,” she recalled. “There were a lot of people from HBO there and I was kinda anxious and did all of the scenes.”

“At the end David Benioff, one of the writers, (was there). I was asking them if I could do anything else, like make them a tea or something, and David Benioff suggested I do a dance.”

“I heard some laughter going on there and I thought this is brilliant,” she said.

Earlier, her fellow celebrity Elizabeth Olsen revealed she auditioned for the part as well and it was a horrible experience for her.

Marvel’s Avengers admitted to having been told to do the Khaleesi speech when the character comes out of the fire and it did not go well for her.

Her performance as Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones won her five awards from her 29 nominations across the eight seasons.

