Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen recalls awful Game of Thrones audition

Hollywood actor Elizabeth Olsen admitted that her Game of Thrones (GOT) audition was an awful experience.

The US-based news agency The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that the Avengers star – who will be seen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlett Witch in the upcoming Marvel Studios’ flick Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – tried out for the leading role of Daenerys Targaryen.

The role of the Mother of Dragons eventually went to her co-actor Emilia Clarke.

The WandaVision star said she was all over the place when asked to recite the Khaleesi dialogues from the show.

“Yes, I auditioned for Game of Thrones,” she said. “I auditioned for, like, the assistant to the casting director in a small room in New York with just a camera on me and them reading the script.

“I was doing the Khaleesi speech when she comes out of the fire. It was awful. I didn’t get a callback.”

It is pertinent to mention that Emilia Clarke, in an interview, had revealed that her “Funky Chicken” dance did the trick when auditioning in front of the producers.

However, all is not lost for her as she may land a role in the planned GOT spinoff shows.

