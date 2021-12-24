How Elizabeth Olsen’s advice helped Spider-Man star Tom Holland

Hollywood actor Tom Holland recalled how his fellow celebrity Elizabeth Olsen inspired him with her career advice when he was struggling in confidence.

The Spider-Man: No Way Home star, who worked with Elizabeth Olsen in Marvel Cinematic Universe projects namely Captain America: Civil War and Avengers films, recalled a story while speaking with the news agency GQ.

“As a kid, a lot of my confidence was really fake,” he said as quoted in the report. “But, really, inside I was, ‘Oh, my God, I’m … terrified.”

The actor, who will be seen in the upcoming Uncharted film, admitted to learning to convince himself for focusing on feeling excited.

“I was given this piece of advice as a kid that was really helpful, which is: If you think about the actual physical feeling of being nervous, it’s the same physical feeling as being excited,” he added.

Tom Holland stated that he would feel tired and could not figure how to manage work but Elizabeth Olsen came to his help by teaching him to stand up for himself.

Elizabeth Olsen as the Scarlet Witch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness pic.twitter.com/gZjDlLQDaW — Marvel HD+ (@MarvelHDgifs) December 24, 2021

“She gave me an amazing piece of advice: ‘No’ is a full sentence …‘No’ is enough,” the actor said.

He heeded her advice when he toured 17 countries to promote his first Spider-Man movie named Spider-Man: Homecoming, adding that he did not say no when he fell ill in China.

The 19-year-old mentioned that people use the age factor to their advantage but he is now able to stand up for himself thanks to her advice.

He recalled butting heads with the makers of Spider-Man: No Way Home over the script as he was not feeling satisfied over the performance they wanted out of him.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!