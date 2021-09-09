Spider-Man coming to Marvel’s Avengers game later this year

Your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man will become the latest playable character in Marvel’s Avengers game.

According to Square Enix, he can only be played in the PlayStation as Sony Pictures has the rights to the franchise.

“Finally, there will be a new playable Hero with a Hero Event starring Spider-Man in 2021, only on PlayStation platforms,” Square Enix wrote in its blog.

The expansion pack is all set to release later this year.

It will be coming at a time when “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will be releasing as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4 of their movies.

Square Enix has announced that it will be working on more projects and updates that will go on till winter and beyond. They include new heroes, Villains, and refined quality of their games.

Read More: Black Panther makes an entry as a playable character in Marvel’s Avengers

“We’ll also provide updates on Patrol Mode and Omega-Level Threat: Cloning Labs when we have concrete news to share,” the company wrote.

Earlier, Black Panther had made its entry as a playable character in the War for Wakanda expansion pack of Marvel’s Avengers game. Gizmodo reported.

Square Enix’s developers Hannah MacLeod and Scott Walters, speaking about the project with Comic Book Resource, said that they were focused on making Black Panther making its entry with “an entire nation.”