Stunning artwork imagines Emilia Clarke as Mera in Aquaman

Fans of Hollywood actress Emilia Clarke are once again calling for her casting as Mera in the ‘Aquaman‘ films after an artwork imaging her as the character went viral.

Digital artist Diego Oliveira shared the artwork on his Instagram account. It showed the ‘Game of Thrones‘ star replacing Amber Heard, who played the female protagonist in the live adaptation of ‘Aquaman’ comics.

She donned a green one-piece suit that resembled fish scales with a golden crown.

Emilia Clarke’s fans were over the moon after the pictures of her went viral. A user said, “Soooo much prettier, softer, classier than the previous .”

A second remarked, “Oh wow. This needs to happen. I don’t know if I could stand to see the new movie if turd is in it Just being honest. As much as I love the MCU and DC universe.”

Another Instagrammer wrote, “Emilia looks way more like a Mera.”

It is pertinent to mention that fans wanted Amber Heard to be replaced with Emilia Clarke during the high-profile defamation case between her and her former actor-husband Johnny Depp.

Emilia Clarke will star alongside Jason Mamoa if the producers agree to the replacement. The duo have worked together in the ‘Game Of Thrones‘ as well.