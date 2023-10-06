Big return for Emilia Clarke in MCU teased!

British-born actor, Emilia Clarke, who as G’iah of the ‘Secret Invasion’ series, is currently the most powerful character of Marvel, is said to be having a big return in the cinematic universe.

As per a wild update given out by an X user, Emilia Clarke is said to be making a return to the MCU, supposedly leading her own group of British superheroes.

In response to a GIF post of Clarke’s G’iah from ‘Secret Invasion’ on the micro-blogging site X, previously termed Twitter, a verified handle, which goes by the name ‘My Time To Shine Hello’ and is described as ‘news, scoop and more’, wrote on Thursday, “She’ll be back sooner than you think. Getting to lead her own group of British based superheroes.”

“Are you excited to see more from G’iah, Marvel’s most powerful hero,” the OP further teased.

Secret Invasion (2023) pic.twitter.com/K0CxvhgYaA — Multiverse Saga Gifs (@multiversegifs) October 4, 2023

While it is still a scoop, and no official announcement has been made by the actor or makers, if it turns out to be true, she might be leading a team possibly featuring Britannia, Kelpie, The Choir, Snakes, Bulldog, and a modern-day incarnation of Union Jack.

Meanwhile, Emilia Clarke’s character G’iah in the mini-series Series ‘Secret Invasion’, became the most powerful being in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, after beating Kingsley Ben-Adir’s Gravik in the epic ‘Secret Invasion’ finale.

