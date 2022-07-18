Emilia Clarke speaks about condition post brain aneurysms

‘Game of Thrones’ starlet Emilia Clarke revealed being in excruciating pain after she underwent the surgery to treat brain aneurysms.

Clarke, 35, who is popularly known for her recurring character of Daenerys Targaryen in all seasons of the American fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’ – recently opened up on her health troubles during the filming of the long-running show.

The ‘Last Christmas’ actor who suffered from two brain aneurysms during the tenure of the fantasy drama, termed it as the ‘most excruciating pain’, adding that “It was incredibly helpful to have ‘Game of Thrones’ sweep me up and give me that purpose.”

Clarke, who mentioned being among the rare cases of the life-threatening disease to have survived without any repercussion, explained, “The amount of my brain that is no longer usable – it’s remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions.”

“There’s quite a bit missing, which always makes me laugh,” she quipped.

It is pertinent to mention that Clarke suffered her first aneurysm burst in 2011, after she completed filming the first season of the fantasy drama, and caused a stroke, while, she was advised to be operated on after the second burst in 2013, as scans showed the aneurysm had doubled in size.

Following the aneurysm, the actor then suffered from Aphasia after which she was not able to remember her own name.

An aneurysm is a weakness in a blood vessel in the brain that balloons and fills with blood and can cause bleeding into the brain when they explode.

