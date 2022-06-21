Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Game Of Thrones: HBO comments on Jon Snow sequel reports

OTT platform HBO broke the silence on the reports of a Game Of Thrones sequel based on the character Jon Snow being in the works. 

The social media users were sharing reports of the show based on one of the primary protagonists, played by Kit Harrington, in development. The reports of the producers approaching the Scottish actor to reprise the role made rounds as well.  

HBO Max, addressing the reports, tweeted “I know nothing” with the character’s picture.

Here’s how Game Of Thrones fans reacted.

It is pertinent to mention that a Game Of Thrones prequel titled House of the Dragon will be available for streaming from August. The story, which is set 200 years before the events in A Song of Ice and Fire novel series by George R.R. Martin, depicts the violent history of House Targaryen.

Moreover, a spinoff show reportedly titled 10,000 Ships is also in development.

It will show Princess Nymeria and the members of the Rhoynars coming to Dorne from Essos after their loss at the hands of the Valyrian Freehold in the Second Spice War.

