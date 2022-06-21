Game Of Thrones: HBO comments on Jon Snow sequel reports

OTT platform HBO broke the silence on the reports of a Game Of Thrones sequel based on the character Jon Snow being in the works.

The social media users were sharing reports of the show based on one of the primary protagonists, played by Kit Harrington, in development. The reports of the producers approaching the Scottish actor to reprise the role made rounds as well.

HBO Max, addressing the reports, tweeted “I know nothing” with the character’s picture.

Here’s how Game Of Thrones fans reacted.

please please please

leave the show alone don’t touch game of thrones story it’s better to leave it as the best memory of our lives, there’s many other stories in the song of ice and fire World that you can do.

*listen to the fans* — Ali Almijrab (@AAlmijrab) June 18, 2022

I like Jon Snow as much as the next guy but he can’t carry a show, especially the bland show version we got in the last 2 seasons pic.twitter.com/9E8j9zzlFe — Sword Of The Morning 🌠 (@Mswati93) June 18, 2022

Please, don’t make a tv show about JOHN NO ONE CARES SNOW!

Even a Zombie Daenerys is more interesting to watch. — Leenô (@linostopa) June 17, 2022

I care. I want it. Many love Jon Snow. You want a zombie show for another character petition for it, you dont have to watch everything made if you are not interested. — London girl (@Londoner_2019) June 17, 2022

if is a true, will be a better news of the year…bringing back a Tyrion too. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WOA4hjJlzr — Matheus (@o_matheusw) June 17, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that a Game Of Thrones prequel titled House of the Dragon will be available for streaming from August. The story, which is set 200 years before the events in A Song of Ice and Fire novel series by George R.R. Martin, depicts the violent history of House Targaryen.

Moreover, a spinoff show reportedly titled 10,000 Ships is also in development.

It will show Princess Nymeria and the members of the Rhoynars coming to Dorne from Essos after their loss at the hands of the Valyrian Freehold in the Second Spice War.

