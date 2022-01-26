10,000 Ships: Game Of Thrones spinoff title revealed?

The second Game Of Thrones spinoff show is in development and the reported title is 10,000 Ships.

According to the United States-based news agency Deadline Hollywood, the events in 10,000 Ships are ten centuries before those in A Song of Ice and Fire – the novel series by author Gorge R.R. Martin – happened.

It shows Princess Nymeria and the members of the Rhoynars coming to Dorne from Essos after their loss at the hands of the Valyrian Freehold in the Second Spice War.

According to the report, Amanda Segel is writing the upcoming show. She served as the co-executive producer of Hulu Network’s Helstrom and Person of Interest.

It is pertinent to mention that a Game Of Thrones prequel titled House of the Dragon will be available for streaming this year. It depicts the violent history and events regarding the family.

The prequel, expected to be 10-episodes long, is a live-action adaptation of writer George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood.

However, HBO Max did not comment on the report at the moment.

