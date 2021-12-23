House of the Dragon: A glimpse into Game of Thrones prequel

Game of Thrones fans got glimpses of the upcoming prequel House of the Dragon which will stream on HBO Max sometime next year.

The glimpse of the upcoming show, which depicts the violent history and events of the House Targaryen, was unveiled in a video that shows the series and films which will be coming next year.

Redeem this in 2022. pic.twitter.com/VWQcOnRy40 — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 22, 2021

House of the Dragon, which is expected to be 10-episodes long, is based on major events that shaped House Targaryen and is an adaptation of writer George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood.

It is set 300 years before the events that unfolded in A Game of Thrones, the first instalment of the novel series A Song of Ice and Fire by the same author.

The cast includes Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

Read More: Game of Thrones creator wanted show to end after 10 seasons

Apart from the Game of Thrones prequel, web series and movies namely Westworld, The Gilded Age, Euphoria, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Barry, The Time Traveler’s Wife, The White House Plumbers, We Own This City, A Black Lady Sketch Show, His Dark Materials, The Nevers, The Righteous Gemstones and Gossip Girl are coming to the streaming platform next year.

The rest include Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Julia, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, DMZ, Hacks, Peacemaker, Love & Death, The Staircase, Our Flag Means Death, Sesame Street, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, Raised by Wolves, Legendary, The Flight Attendant, Free Guy, The Last Duel, F9: The First Saga, Father of the Bride, Kimi, The Fallout, Scoob: Holiday Haunt, House Party and Moonshot.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!