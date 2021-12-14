The original plans of Game of Thrones novel series leaked

The original plans for the novel series A Song of Ice and Fire, and was adapted into the show Game of Thrones, have been leaked.

A foreign news agency report mentioned that the author George R.R. Martin had pitched in his ideas back in 1993. However, the book series turned out to be different as to what was planned.

In the North, Lady of Winterfell Catelyn Stark seeks refuge with children Bran and Arya with the Night’s Watch after the King of the North and husband Ned Stark gets killed but their requests were denied. She seeks help from the leader of the Free Folk Mance Rayder after going beyond the wall but gets killed in the process by the White Walker.

While in Essos, Daenerys Targaryen goes on to murder the Dothraki leader Khal Drogo on what he did to her brother Viserys Targaryen.

A lot was planned between the Lannister family in King’s Landing. Tyrion Lannister goes on to become the Lord of the Six Kingdoms and Protector of the Realm by claiming the Iron Throne after overthrowing King Joffrey Baratheon due to the latter’s brutal approach to handling the affairs.

On the other hand, Tyrion’s brother Jaime Lannister starts murdering everyone that is against him from claiming the Iron Throne. He goes on to frame the former over the murders.

The situation leads Tyrion Lannister to join the Starks and fall in love with Arya Stark.

Five books in A Song of Ice and Fire novel series have been released so far and the web show Game of Thrones is based on it. The franchise began with the release of A Game of Thrones in 1996 while A Clash of Kings and A Storm of Swords came in 1998 and 2000 respectively.

A Feast for Crows was released in 2005 followed by A Dance with Dragons in 2011.

The final two books are titled The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring and will be released in the coming years.

