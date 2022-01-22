Game of Thrones: The villains who stole the show

The epic fantasy show Game of Thrones is one of the most popular franchises. Based on the novel series A Song of Ice and Fire by George R.R. Martin, it came to an end at season eight but it still has the fans talking about the moments, heroes and villains.

Like every other show, the eight-season show came with memorable antagonists that made the audience despise them to the core. So here are the notorious characters who stole the show.

Daenerys Targaryen

Quote: I am Daenerys Storm born of the blood of old Valyria and I will take what is mine, with fire and blood

Portrayed by: Emilia Clarke

The queen’s nature is fire and blood and it turned out to out be true as Game Of Thrones progressed. The lady from the Targaryen family claims herself to be the rightful heir to the Iron Throne, is without mercy.

With three dragons under her command, she deems herself as the liberator and the “policewoman” who resorts to excessive violence for “serving justice” without giving any person to defend themselves.

King Joffrey

Quote: The king can do as he likes

Portrayed by: Jack Gleeson

The spoiled brat rose to power after the death of his father and the King of the so-called seven kingdoms Robert Baratheon. He is an incompetent ruler of the seven kingdoms and has virtually no sense of how Westeros politics works with a likeness for violence.

He relies on his mother Cersei Lannister to make political decisions for him. It mostly backfires on them.

Cersei Lannister

Quote: I choose violence

Portrayed by: Lena Headey

The matriarch of the most powerful house on the Game Of Thrones franchise House Lannister, Cersei is vicious as they come. She stops at nothing to secure and regain her power and status in the seven kingdoms.

She always gets what she wants even if it includes killing hundreds at the same time especially those who do wrong to her children.

Ramsay Bolton

Quote: If you think this has a happy ending, you haven’t been paying attention.

Portrayed by: Iwan Rheon

If you hate Joffrey, this guy makes him look like an angel. He is arguably the most vicious guy in the Game Of Thrones franchise.

With an affliction for power and violence, he comes up with sadistic ways to get his job done. Moreover, he uses hounds to inflict fear in his opponents.

Walder Frey

Quote: Fear is a marvellous thing.

Portrayed by: David Bradley

The Lord of the Riverlands is not some person whom you make promises to and break. He takes an eye for an eye to a whole new level. He has no remorse for even his family members let alone others.

He gloats on his wrongdoings but is ignorant of the repercussions that may befall him for his actions eventually.

Stannis Baratheon and Lady Melisandre

Quote: Kings have no friends, only subjects and enemies.

Quote: There’s only one hell princess, the one we live in now.

Portrayed by: Stephen Dilane and Carice Van Houten

He is the true heir to the Iron Throne and a fierce leader to his men. He is a strong believer in the Lord of Light with a scary accomplice and priestess Lady Melisandre of Asshai, also known as The Red Woman. She is his political and spiritual counsellor.

They both go to extreme lengths even if it includes giving human sacrifices of children and innocents to achieve success. You don’t want to be messing with these two.

Tywin Lannister

Quote: A lion doesn’t concern himself with the opinions of the sheep.

Portrayed by: Charles Dance

The patriarch of the House Lannister and father of Cersei along with Jaime and Tyrion Lannister. He is an intimidating figure and can silence anyone just by looking at them.

For him, family respect is above. He is a key political player in Westeros as well and is responsible for killing or destroying houses for achieving victories.

Petyr Baelish

Quote: Chaos in a ladder

Portrayed by: Aiden Gillen

Petyr Baelish is one of the smartest players in Game Of Thrones. He avails his hypocritical mindset for his own benefit. He is a hypocrite through and through and the one solely responsible for starting the War of the Five Kingdoms.

He has no selfless motives. That is what makes the fans love to hate him or hate to love him.

