Emily Atack makes explosive claims about sexual harassment

British actress Emily Atack, best known for her roles in ‘Rivals’ and ‘Inbetweeners,’ has made shocking claims about her sexual harassment.

The actor has alleged online sexual harassment in the past and also led a documentary titled ‘Emily Atack: Asking For It?’ in 2023 about her experience.

In that programme, Atack revealed hundreds of explicit pictures and messages she would receive on a daily basis.

The British actress has now alleged that she had been sexually assaulted while at work multiple times.

“I’ve been sexually assaulted at work throughout my career, whether it’s on the actual set, or at a wrap party,” Emily Atack said during a recent interview with a foreign media outlet.

However, the ‘Rivals’ star did not provide any details about the assaults or the perpetrators.

Reacting to a rise in the use of intimacy co-ordinators on-set, Emily Atack said that the development showed that people wanted a shift in behaviour on sets.

The actress then said that she hasn’t “felt safe all the time” in the past.

The ‘Rivals’ star went on to reveal her plan of making a documentary about intimacy co-ordinators.

Emily Atack was just 17-year-old when she was roped in as Charlotte Hinchcliffe in coming-of-age comedy ‘The Inbetweeners.’

In a 2023 interview, the British actress claimed that she had to underwent therapy due to the unwanted attention from some men from a very young age.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in ‘The Rumour’ later this month.