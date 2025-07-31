Vijay Sethupathi accused of sexual harassment, casting couch

A social user has accused South Indian film star Vijay Sethupathi of sexual harassment and casting couch, allegations which he has denied.

As reported by Indian media, actor and film producer Vijay Sethupathi, best known for his work across Tamil films, in addition to starring in Hindi projects ‘Jawan’, ‘Maharaja’, ‘Farzi’ and ‘Merry Christmas’, is facing serious allegations of years-long sexual abuse from an X user, Ramya Mohan, who claimed to be the first hand witness of South industry’s casting couch in her now-deleted tweet.

She penned, “Kollywood’s drug & casting couch culture isn’t a joke. A girl I know now a known face in media was dragged into a world she never signed up for. She’s now in rehab center. Dr**, manipulation, and transactional exploitation disguised as industry norm.”

In a following post, she tagged the actor specifically and noted, “[He] has offered Rs. 2L for ‘caravan favors’”, Rs. 50k for ‘drives’ and acts like saint on social media. She was used by him for years.”

“This isn’t one story. It’s many and the media worships these men like they are saints. The drug-sx nexus is real. Not a joke,” she claimed.

The National Award-winning actor, however, has denied the ‘filthy’ accusations against him.

In a statement, he said, “Anyone who knows me even remotely will laugh at this. I know myself too. This kind of filthy accusation can’t upset me.”

“My family and close friends are upset, but I tell them, ‘Let it slide. This woman is obviously doing it to be noticed. She has her few minutes of fame, let her enjoy it,'” Sethupathi added. “We’ve complained to cybercrime. I’ve faced all kinds of whispering campaigns for seven years. Such targeting has not affected me so far. It never will.”

