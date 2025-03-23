Pooja Hegde exposes Bollywood PR wars; calls out negative campaigns

South Indian starlet Pooja Hegde exposed the PR wars in Bollywood as she claims to have been targeted with negative campaigns.

In her latest interview with an Indian entertainment magazine, actor Pooja Hegde opened up about the negative PR strategy against her, and claimed that millions were paid by people to social media meme pages, to troll her.

She said, “The one thing I’m really bad at is PR. Many times, and to me, it was a shock, I remember there was a time when I was constantly getting trolled by meme pages, and I was like, why are they constantly talking negatively about me? It looked targeted.”

The actor continued to reveal, “People are spending a lot of money on pulling down other people. When I found out about it, my parents and I were very bothered. But I also took it as a compliment because if someone feels the need to pull you down, it means you are above them.”

“I kept reassuring my parents that it was okay. But after a point, it became too much,” she confessed. “I found out that people were spending lakhs just to troll me.”

“I told my team to connect with the meme pages and ask them what the problem was. And they said, ‘This is how much they are paying us. If you’d like to stop it or troll them back, this is the amount.’ To me, it was just bizarre,” Hegde explained. “People believe such things but don’t know why I’m being trolled or what the reason behind it is. Sometimes, I see a horrendous comment, go to the profile, and find that there’s no display picture or any posts. These are just paid bots.”

On the work front, Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in Shahid Kapoor’s action thriller ‘Deva’, is currently busy with the filming of ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

Moreover, she also has a bunch of Tamil-language projects in the kitty, including superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, ‘Jana Nayagan’, before he bids farewell to enter politics.

