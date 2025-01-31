Pooja Hegde’s heartfelt goodbye to Vijay as he bids farewell to cinema

Indian actress Pooja Hegde recently opened up on Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s decision to leave acting behind for good and pursue a career in politics.

Pooja Hegde is set to reunite with Thalapathy Vijay in the upcoming film Jana Nayakan, marking their second collaboration after their first on-screen pairing in the 2022 film Beast.

While excited about working with Thalapathy Vijay again, Pooja Hedge expressed her sadness at his decision to step into politics, with Jana Nayakan potentially being his final film before fully dedicating himself to his political journey.

In an interview, Pooja Hedge admitted it was a bittersweet moment for her.

“As someone who loves to watch Vijay on screen, I’m very sad. But I support his journey, and I’m rooting for him. More power to him,” Pooja Hedge said.

In Jana Nayakan, which may be Thalapathy Vijay’s 69th and final movie, Pooja Hedge will play a significant role. Pooja Hedge mentioned that reuniting with Vijay for this film is special to her, as she greatly admires the actor.

On her recent project Deva, Pooja Hedge portrays Diya, an investigative journalist who isn’t afraid to ask tough questions, even when they might be uncomfortable.

Reflecting on her role, Pooja Hedge said, “I don’t think people have seen me like this in Hindi films before, especially. So, when I read the script, I felt this was the right film for me.”

For her character in Deva, Pooja Hedge drew inspiration from films like Spotlight and Erin Brockovich, which center on uncovering hidden truths.

Looking ahead, Pooja Hegde is set for a busy year, with several exciting projects in the pipeline, including Retro with Suriya and a comedy directed by David Dhawan, where she will star alongside Varun Dhawan.