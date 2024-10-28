Thalapathy Vijay opens up on decision to quit films for politics

South superstar turned politician Thalapathy Vijay finally spoke about his decision to quit acting in films to focus on politics.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The actor, who is reportedly filming his last outing ‘Thalapathy 69’, addressed his fans during his first political gathering.

Indian media outlets had reported that Thalapathy Vijay’s last title made him the highest-paid actor in India.

The actor-turned-politician reportedly charged INR275 crore for his upcoming film ‘Thalapathy 69.’

However, he had announced his retirement from acting even before the filming began on the movie.

Vijay announced the launch of his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in February this year, whereas, the Election Commission registered the party earlier this month.

Now, the South superstar has opened up about his decision to leave his acting career at its ‘peak’ to join politics.

“I have thrown away the peak of my career and I have thrown away the salary… I’m here as your VIJAY with a trust on you all…” Vijay said.

Recalling his initial days in the Tamil Film Industry, the actor revealed he was told that he did not have a personality and a face good enough to become a star.

“At the beginning of my cinema career, I was told that my face is not good, I am not a great personality, my style is not good, even my hair and my walk were not good. They shamed me like this,” he said.

The actor, however, said that the criticism and the negative remarks did not stop him from following his passion and he went on to make a mark in the industry.

Thalapathy Vijay’s acting career spanned for over three decades which began as a child artist in films such as ‘Vetri’, ‘Kudumbam’, ‘Vasantha Raagam’, and ‘Sattam Oru Vilayaattu’.

The South superstar made his debut as a lead in 1992 with ‘Naalaiya Theerpu’ and went on to star in 68 films till his last release ‘G.O.A.T’.