One last dance: Thalapathy Vijay signs his last film

With the massive success of his latest release ‘GOAT’, South superstar turned politician Thalapathy Vijay has signed one last film before he embarks on his political journey.

As reported by Indian media outlets, Kollywood megastar Thalapathy Vijay, who is soon going to give up on his film career, to pursue his career as a politician, under his newly-former political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has signed the 69th title of his filmography.

As announced by KVN Productions on Friday, more details about ‘Thalapathy 69’, directed by H Vinoth, will be unveiled on Saturday evening.

Millions of fans of the superstar, who were convinced that ‘Greatest of All Time (GOAT)’ would be his final film of the career, were overjoyed with this surprise, and swamped the comments section of the post, sharing their excitement. “One last Dance. One more First look, 2nd look, 3rdlook. One more First single. One more Audio Launch,” wrote a fan, while another noted, “One last dançe @actorvijay na.”

Some reports suggest that the actor, who charged INR200 crores for ‘GOAT’, has also hiked his fees to a massive INR275 crores deal for the final film, becoming the highest-paid actor in India, ahead of Shah Rukh Khan and Rajinikanth.

It is worth reminding here that Vijay will officially launch his career as a politician after this film. He announced the launch of his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, in February this year, whereas, the Election Commission registered the party earlier this month.