Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘GOAT’ beats Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’

South superstar turned politician Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film ‘The Greatest of All Time’ (GOAT) has shattered the Box Office record of veteran actor Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2‘.

One of the most-anticipated Kollywood movies of the year, actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay-led sci-fi actioner, ‘GOAT’, has surpassed Kamal Haasan’s vigilante sequel ‘Indian 2’, to register the biggest advance sales of the year for a Tamil-language film.

As per the numbers quoted by Indian movie trade outlets, Vijay’s title earned INR12.82 crores, in its advance booking for the September 5 release, taking over the record previously held by ‘Indian 2’ pre-sales, INR11.20 crores. Not only that, the trade pundits are expecting the film to cross the biggest Kollywood opening of the Haasan-starrer, which was INR25.6 crores.

Made on a massive budget of more than INR400 crores, filmmaker Venkat Prabhu’s science-fiction title follows Gandhi, former leader of a special anti-terrorist squad, who reconciles with his squad members to address the problems which were stemmed from their previous actions.

Vijay, with his double roles, leads the cast, featuring Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer and Mohan among others.

The original Tamil as well as dubbed Telugu and Hindi versions of ‘The Greatest Of All Time’ (GOAT) were released theatrically in standard and IMAX formats on Thursday.