VIDEO: Boy suffers burn injuries in Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday celebration

South Indian superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday celebration took a disastrous turn when a boy suffered burns while performing a stunt.

The incident occurred when a group of fans gathered to celebrate the birthday of the South Indian star, who enjoys a huge fan-following across the country, an Indian media outlet reported.

The video of the incident went viral on social media as several slammed the organisers for allowing the boy perform the dangerous stunt without supervision.

The viral video showed the boy setting his hand on fire to smash bricks as part of the stunt while Thalapathy Vijay’s banners are seen on the walls in an enclosed space.

However, the stunt went wrong when the boy’s hand caught fire and further spread. The attendees of the birthday celebration soon intervened and doused off the fire.

Later, the boy was moved to a hospital for treatment while reports said that he suffered burn injuries after the stunt went wrong.

On the same day, a 10-year-old boy had a narrow escape when a hoarding put up by fans of Vijay fell on him in Kallakurichi area.

The viral video of the incident showed the hoarding collapsing owing to strong wind as the onlookers rushed to his rescue.

Indian media outlets reported that the incident did not result in an injury to the boy.

Meanwhile, the makers of his upcoming film The GOAT released a teaser of the film as fans celebrate the actor’s birthday. The movie is set for a release on September 5 in theaters.