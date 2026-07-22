Emily Blunt reveals break down her character in 'Disclosure Day'

Steven Blunt offered new insight into Emily Blunt’s mysterious character in Disclosure Day as the acclaimed sci-fi film arrives on digital platforms with exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

As the film is released in theatres, the director is now aiming for a home-release version along with the full release of behind-the-scenes material.

In an exclusive preview of the bonus content, Emily Blunt’s meteorologist Margaret Fairchild, who takes center stage in the film opposite Josh O’Connor, is dissected by the actress, director and more.

In an exclusive preview with PEOPLE, Blunt noted, “It’s a normal day, and she’s having the usual encounter that she does with her stoner boyfriend, Jackson, and they’re in the kitchen, and a red cardinal flies in”.

As she speaks, behind-the-scenes footage shows Spielberg at work on the scene with the film’s crew, directing stars Blunt and Russell in the kitchen. Russell appeared on the screen with his girlfriend, “You find that she seemingly gets this power from a red cardinal in their kitchen, and it activates her to become the person that she is going to form into as the movie continues”.

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According to the Oscar-winning filmmaker, Margaret gradually realises that nothing in her life will ever be the same. Her new abilities eventually connect her with programmer Daniel Kellner, portrayed by Josh O’Connor, as the mystery at the heart of Disclosure Day unfolds.

The digital release also includes a feature examining Spielberg’s decades-long collaboration with legendary composer John Williams. Disclosure Day marks the pair’s 30th project together, following classics such as Jaws, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

Starring Emily Blunt, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo, Disclosure Day is now available to rent and purchase digitally, with 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD editions scheduled for release on August 25.