Emily in Paris: Reality hits hard. Even in Paris

“You delete a photo, you delete a memory” Mindy, Emily’s French Korean friend interrupts her as she informs him about deleting a photo. The photo has her and Gabriel posing together. It’s over between them. A lot has happened. And a lot happens even more as we go through the new episode of the fourth season of Emily in Paris.

For the first 2 and half seasons, the city of Paris has always been beautiful. It has allured those who haven’t been to it (including me). But as the show progresses, it starts showing its darker side.

It has done splendidly previously in capturing all the good side Paris has to offer. Now the fourth season translates into ir into reality. It shows that the honeymoon phase is finally over once and for all. And that the characters in the story need to return while clearly defining their relationships and their lives.

Behind all this extraordinary glamor and luxury and glitter, there’s a home you go to sleep at night. And when you change back into your normal home clothes or when you rub off your makeup, you realize that you’ve come back to reality. And that there are certain things that you’ve left messed up. And that these things need attendance. Some calls you should make. Some people you should look into if they are really your friends. Some undone business that needs some tending to. Some people who you want to look up to and discuss unfinished talks. The second part of the new season indirectly represents this thought.

This new season further explores beautifully the complications of relationships. We humans are strange creatures. The more we try to be liberal, appreciate freedom, respect opinions and embrace new form values, the more we get clung to our original instincts. At the end of the day, it really doesn’t matter if we’re living in Paris or Baghdad, we all have the same emotions.

We all face pretty much the same real-ness of life when we return home whether from work, a party, or an evening with colleagues.

The urge to react when you hear someone meeting his or her ex. To serve the emotion of vacillating between the feelings for two. And facing the awkward moments with people you’ve let down or those who have let you down. These are all basic traits. And these are all apparent in all of the characters of the show.

To sum up this new season, it is mainly about the connections between people. Emily along with Gabriel, Cammiel, and Sylvie navigates the boundaries and the essence with their connections. I’m trying not to spill the scenes here for those who haven’t watched yet.

What’s exciting is that the fifth season has been announced and the show fans can’t wait to experience the new adventures of Emily Cooper as she ventures to Rome in search of her newfound love and ambitions. But the question is, will anyone from her past reappear at her door?.

If you have enjoyed the earlier seasons of the show, you would want to watch it even more. You would probably even enjoy it. But if you haven’t watched the previous shows, I suggest you go watch them first. This fourth season is heavily connected with the rest of the seasons.

Emily Cooper’s character has been severely criticized in the media. They say she’s a privileged marketing executive who’s working with ultra-rich French clients. At times she seems too dramatic. But in certain positions, she is just like us all: confused and struggling to make the right decisions. In the fourth and the upcoming fifth season, we’ll all going to find out how well she goes.