‘Emily in Paris’ renewed for season 5 at Netflix

Netflix’s hit show “Emily in Paris” starring Lily Collins has been renewed for season five days after the second part of season four debuted on the streaming platform.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The surprise announcement was made on Monday by show creator Darren Star and lead actress Lily Collins.

“We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris!” Star told Netflix’s Tudum.

Collins, who dropped the announcement on “Good Morning America,” posted a reel on Instagram saying, “There’s no place like Rome.”

The actress and the show’s creator seemingly confirmed that Rome will continue to be an ‘Emily in Paris’ locale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

The fourth season had ended with Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) wanting Emily (Collins) to lead a Rome office Agence Grateau had launched.

The offer gave Emily a reason to stay in Italy near her new boyfriend Marcello Muratori (Eugenio Franceschini).

“Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance,” Lilly Collins told Tudum. “We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

It is pertinent to mention that after the end of season four, Star had indicated Emily’s future would be more in Rome.

“Agence Grateau opened an office in Rome. They can be in more than one city, and Emily can spend time in Rome. She can spend time in Paris, too. She’s not leaving Paris. We’ll spend some time in Rome. But she did not change her Instagram handle to Emily in Rome,” he added.

‘Emily in Paris’ season four’s part one was streamed on Netflix on August 15 while part two dropped on September 12.