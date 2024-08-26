‘Emily in Paris’ trailer: Lily Collins arrives in Rome for Season 4’s part 2

Netflix on Monday dropped the trailer for part two of “Emily in Paris” season 4 starring Hollywood star Lily Collins as Emily Cooper.

Part two of the acclaimed show will see Emily packing her bags to go to Rome on another assignment.

Lily Collins had earlier told ‘Emily in Paris’ fans during an event, “While Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes an unexpected twist this season. Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.”

‘Emily in Paris’ season four’s part one was streamed on Netflix on August 15 while part two will drop on September 12.

The show stars Collins alongside Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie and Lucien Laviscount.

“After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed,” the press release for the part 2 trailer reads.

“At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty,” it added.

The release continues, “Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of. As old patterns clash with new complications, Emily feels drawn to a potential new love interest…and a new city.”

Lily Collins, in an interview to a US media outlet, said that being in Rome was amazing.

“It was the most special way for us to end this season with the crew because it felt like a holiday. The culture there is just so warm and welcoming, the streets are paved with so much history, and the food is so wonderful,” the Hollywood star added.

“It was so great to go from Paris to Rome because you’re still in Europe and you’re still feeling that romance and passion of Europe, but you’re getting to experience a different part of history which was really fun,” Collins stated.