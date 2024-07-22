Emily in Paris season 4: Netflix drops trailer for Lily Collins starrer show

Netflix has debuted the trailer for “Emily in Paris” season 4 starring Hollywood star Lily Collins as Emily Cooper.

The trailer sees Emily single once again, but soon she finds her way back to the drama surrounding Gabriel and Camille that takes her on a rollercoaster ride.

Season three of ‘Emily in Paris’ ended with Lily Collins’s character facing a series of shocking reveals including a love triangle between Lucas Bravo’s Gabriel and Lucien Laviscount’s Alfie and the rest of the cast.

The trailer for season 4 shows Emily trying to move on after season three’s revelations.

The upcoming season will be split in two parts with the five-episode part one releasing on August 15, followed by part two’s five episodes hitting September 12.

Lily Collins had earlier told ‘Emily in Paris’ fans during an event, “While Emily’s heart will always remain true to Paris, her life takes an unexpected twist this season. Don’t be surprised to find her on a Roman holiday.”

The synopsis of ‘Emily in Paris’ season 4 reads: “After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed.”

“At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.”

Created by executive producer and writer Darren Star, the cast of the hit show includes Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie Grateau), Ashley Park (Mindy Chen), Camille Razat (Camille), Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc) and William Abadie (Antoine Lambert).

It is pertinent to mention that Netflix is also releasing the game “Netflix Stories: Emily in Paris” as the streamer’s latest offering.

The description reads: “Moving from the United States to Paris to accept a job at an esteemed fashion magazine, you’ll quickly find that the City of Love is full of surprises, challenges, and stunning suitors. With the help of Emily, Mindy, Alfie, and Gabriel, you’ll explore the city and find yourself in the process. Will you take every opportunity to land your dream job, and follow your heart?”