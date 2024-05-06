Netflix’s Emily in Paris announcement shocks fans

In a surprising development, Netflix has announced to split the release of Emily in Paris season 4 in two parts.

The show, created by Darren Star, is among Netflix’s most successful romantic comedy originals.

The shooting for the Lily Collins-starred show has been ongoing with the makers planning to wrap the filming on May 31.

Netflix has now confirmed that the upcoming season of Emily in Paris will be split into two parts similar to Cobra Kai which was split into three parts.

Part one of the show will be released on Netflix on August 15 while the second part will be premiered on September 12.

The show’s lead Lily Collins announced the news in an official video along with other members of the cast.

In the official logline, Netflix described the upcoming season as “After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups.”

“Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.”

Days earlier, Netflix dropped the teaser for the final season of Cobra Kai revealing that the 15-episode final season will be split in three release dates.

As per Netflix, part one of Cobra Kai 6 will be released on July 18 while the second part will hit the platform on November 28.

The third part titled “The Finale Event,” will be released in 2025.