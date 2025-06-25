web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 25, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Emily Ratajkowski backs Zohran Mamdani in New York Mayoral race

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

American model Emily Ratajkowski has come out in support of Zohran Mamdani in the race to become New York City mayor.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The 33-year-old state lawmaker and democratic socialist was poised to win New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary in a surprising upset over former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

If elected, Zohran Mamdani, who was born in Uganda, would be the first Muslim to become New York City mayor.

Model Emily Ratajkowski has become the latest high-profile individual to endorse the 33-year-old lawmaker in the election.

The model shared a video on her Instagram account, featuring her wearing a “Hot Girls for Zohran” T-shirt while standing in front of Zohran Mamdani.

Emily Ratajkowski began the video by stating that the election for the New York City mayor will be decided by young voters.

Read more: Zohran Mamdani wins NYC Democratic primary

“This election is gonna be decided by young voters. The last mayoral race was decided by just 7,000 voters. Your vote really matters,” she said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata)

In the caption of her post, the American model wrote that Mamdani was what “the future of the Democratic party looks like”.

“The world is watching. Polls are open till 9 pm. GET OUT THE VOTE! Do not rank Cuomo and rank ZOHRAN no. 1. Make NY safe and affordable for all,” Emily Ratajkowski stated.

It is worth noting here that Zohran Mamdani’s progressive campaign has focused on freezing rents, providing universal childcare and free buses, and taxing the wealthy to fund social services.

His platform has drawn endorsements from Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senator Bernie Sanders, and New York’s Working Families Party.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.