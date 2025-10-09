Emma Heming Willis moves to new home as Bruce Willis’s health declines

Emma Heming Willis, wife of legendary Hollywood actor Bruce Willis, has reportedly moved into a new home as her husband’s health continues to deteriorate amid his ongoing battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

According to Radar Online, Bruce Willis’s condition has worsened in recent months, prompting his wife, Emma Heming Willis, to relocate to a new home better suited to meet his medical and caregiving needs.

Sources close to the family revealed that Emma Willis has remained devoted to her husband’s care while ensuring a stable environment for their young daughters, Mabel Ray (13) and Evelyn Penn (11). “Emma has been an absolute saint through all of this,” the insider shared. “She’s been a rock for Bruce and their family, making sure his illness doesn’t completely take over their children’s lives.”

The move to the new residence reportedly ensures 24/7 professional care for the Die Hard star, giving Emma some much-needed space to manage the emotional toll. “It’s hard, but this is what’s best for Bruce right now,” a source explained, adding that having a clear diagnosis has provided both relief and heartbreak for the family.

Bruce Willis was officially diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, following an earlier battle with aphasia, which had already impacted his ability to communicate.

Earlier this year, Emma Heming opened up about the couple’s struggles before the diagnosis, revealing in an interview that their marriage had been under strain. She admitted she had even considered divorce before learning the full extent of Bruce’s condition.

Despite the challenges, Emma has since committed herself fully to caring for her husband, focusing on creating a peaceful and supportive environment for him and their children.

