Emma Stone opens up on working with ex Andrew Garfield

Oscar-winner Emma Stone recollected her fond memories of filming ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, as she made a rare comment on working with ex-boyfriend Andrew Garfield.

In a new magazine interview, Emma Stone, who shared the screen with Hollywood heartthrob Andrew Garfield in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ (2012) and ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ (2014), while dating him from 2011 to 2015, said she loved doing Marvel’s superhero films with her ex-beau.

“I mean, I really loved doing Spider-Man. I loved everyone I worked with. I met Andrew there,” said Stone, who played Gwen Stacy opposite Garfield’s Peter Parker. “It was really a special time in my life.”

“The people, more than the film itself, is what sticks with me for so long,” she added. “So I have only the fondest memories of this whole experience.”