Emma Stone opens up on working with ex Andrew Garfield

Oscar-winner Emma Stone recollected her fond memories of filming ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’, as she made a rare comment on working with ex-boyfriend Andrew Garfield.
In a new magazine interview, Emma Stone, who shared the screen with Hollywood heartthrob Andrew Garfield in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ (2012) and ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ (2014), while dating him from 2011 to 2015, said she loved doing Marvel’s superhero films with her ex-beau.
“I mean, I really loved doing Spider-Man. I loved everyone I worked with. I met Andrew there,” said Stone, who played Gwen Stacy opposite Garfield’s Peter Parker. “It was really a special time in my life.”
“The people, more than the film itself, is what sticks with me for so long,” she added. “So I have only the fondest memories of this whole experience.”
Notably, Stone went on to date comedian Dave McCary, starting in 2016. They announced their engagement in 2019 and subsequently tied the knot the following year. The couple shares a daughter, Louise Jean, 4.
On the other hand, Garfield is rumoured to be dating fellow actor Monica Barbaro.