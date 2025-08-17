Emma Stone recalls embarrassing Golden Globes moment with Angelina Jolie

Emma Stone has recalled a light-hearted memory from the 2011 Golden Globes, where she attended with her mother and experienced an embarrassing moment with Angelina Jolie.

During a segment of Vogue’s “Life in Looks” video series, Emma Stone said the night was memorable for two reasons, her spray tan and an awkward exchange between her mother and Angelina Jolie.

Stone explained that her mother asked Angelina Jolie if she had any children. At the time, Angelina Jolie was already known as a mother of six with her former husband Brad Pitt.

Stone said she has never forgotten the moment, describing it as both funny and slightly embarrassing.

Emma Stone also spoke about her look from the night. She wore a peach-coloured Calvin Klein gown, but admitted she was not happy with her spray tan.

The Oscar-winner actress said the tan made her skin blend with the dress, something she still finds amusing years later.

Emma Stone and Angelina Jolie were both nominated at the 2011 Golden Globes. Emma Stone was nominated for her role in Easy A, while Angelina Jolie received recognition for The Tourist.

Emma Stone said the awards night was exciting, especially as the tables were filled with stars she had only seen on screen before.

