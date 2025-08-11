Emma Thompson claims Donald Trump asked her out on the day of divorce

Oscar-winner Emma Thompson reveals U.S. President Donald Trump asked her out on a date, the day she got divorced from her ex-husband Kenneth Branagh.

Veteran actor Emma Thompson, 66, who was married to her first husband, actor-filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, for six years, divulged that the President of the U.S., Donald Trump, once asked her out on a date, on the very day the ‘Golden Couple’s divorce was finalised in 1998.

During her recent appearance at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland over the weekend, the ‘Sense and Sensibility’ actor recalled the unexpected call from the billionaire and then-future-President and shared, “I was in a trailer on the set … when my phone rang, and I answered it to hear the businessman say: ‘Hello, this is Donald Trump.'”

“I thought it was a joke and asked: ‘How can I help you?’” she added. “Maybe he needed directions from someone. Then he said: ‘I’d love you to come and stay at one of my beautiful places. Maybe we could have dinner.'”

Thompson recalled replying, “Well, that’s very sweet. Thank you so much. I’ll get back to you.”

“I realised that on that day, my divorce decree had come through. And I bet he’s got people looking for suitable people he could take out on his arm. You know, a nice divorcée, that’s what he was looking for,” she continued, adding that Trump had separated from his second wife, Marla Maples, around that time. “I mean, that’s stalking.”

“I could have gone on a date with Donald Trump, and then I would have a story to tell. I could have changed the course of American history,” Thompson, who has now been married to fellow actor Greg Wise since 2003, wished.

