Truth behind Emma Watson's diamond engagement ring revealed!

Days after British actor Emma Watson sparked engagement rumours at the Paris Fashion Week, the truth behind her diamond ring has been revealed.

For the unversed, actor Emma Watson, 35, who is rumoured to be dating her Oxford classmate Kieran Brown, recently grabbed attention at the Paris Fashion Week, when she styled her blush pink mini dress and tan suede jacket, with a very special accessory, a sparkling diamond band on her left ring finger, fuelling the buzz that she might have secretly engaged.

However, the ‘Harry Potter‘ alum has already discussed the origin of the ring during her tell-all with Jay Shetty last month.

“Having gone through this odyssey, which has been the last seven years, I was like, OK, I feel like I’ve got to a place—and this will continue forever—where I want to celebrate where I ended up after I kind of left land, a day of celebrating with my friends and chosen family,” she told Shetty, and revealed that 22 diamond petals ring, was gifted by 22 of her friends, with each of them buying a petal.

“I’ve never owned anything so valuable in my life because to me, it represents the life that I’ve built, which was the one that I really wanted, which was one that was made up of community and my roots and faith and trust,” Watson explained. “I love that every time I look down at my finger, I can see all of the faces of the people who bought it for me.”