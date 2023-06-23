Emma Watson was removed from iconic scene

Hollywood actress Emma Watson, who made her mark in the film industry with her portrayal of female ‘Harry Potter‘ protagonist Hermione Granger, did not film a major scene in the franchise.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Emma Watson was a child star in at least half of the live adaptations of J.K. Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter‘ novels. The production crew hired a body double for the actress to complete the shooting on time as United Kingdom’s labour laws bar children to work for over four hours.

The 33-year-old suffered an allergic reaction while preparing for the cat transformation scene in ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets‘ and was removed from it.

They brought Flick Miles as her replacement. The body double recalled her replacing the prolific actor for the scene.

“The biggest scene that I was a part of was when Hermione turns into a cat in [Harry Potter and the] Chamber of Secrets,” Flick Miles said.

She added, “She [Emma Watson] had a slight reaction to the glue that they used to stick the make-up on, so they asked me to do that part. So when you see Hermione as a cat in Chamber of Secrets, it’s actually me.”

Emma Watson talked about the most touching Harry Potter scenes in an interview with the American entertainment news magazine Vogue.

Related – Emma Watson was paid $30 million for this reason

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hermione Granger (@_hermione._._granger)

“It was emotional and also intense to have such an intimate moment so closely watched. Mostly I was just so happy to have a mediator who could ask us these questions and get to be part of seeing how differently – and similarly – we had processed things. I love that we remembered different things.”