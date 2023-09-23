Emma Watson’s life-saving decision creates buzz

Hollywood actress Emma Watson, known for playing protagonist Hermione Granger in the live-action adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s book series ‘Harry Potter‘, created buzz by making a surprising life-saving decision.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

According to a foreign news agency, the ‘Beauty and the Beast‘ star is all set to pursue her post-graduation degree from Oxford. However, she came under the limelight after news of her hiring a security team for protection from fellow students.

She will reportedly attend some lectures in Ivy League education and her security protocol would escort her during the visit. However, she would complete most of her degree virtually.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Watson (@emmawatson)

A source to the news agency that the course could be completed on a part-time basis, which is suitable as it would help her balance her academic and professional lives.

“The course is for older adults and can be done on a part-time basis, which is perfect for Emma’s schedule,” the insider said. “She only has to be on-site for four or five days a year because she can do the rest of the course online from home.”

The insider added, “Because she’s a famous actress, she’ll have a security team looking after her whenever she has classes to go to. There have been a few incidents recently and she is taking every precaution necessary to ensure her safety.”

The news of her hiring a security team comes after a man attempted to barge into her dressing room at a fashion show.

He denied criminal trespass and disorderly conduct charges and his case is due to be heard in a USA court next month.

Related – Emma Watson was paid $30 million for this reason