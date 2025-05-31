Emma Watson reveals her ‘most horrifying’ ‘Harry Potter’ scene

English actor Emma Watson, best known for her role as Hermione Granger in the ‘Harry Potter’ film series, revealed the ‘most horrifying’ moment for her on the set of the wizarding franchise.

Emma Watson, whose character Hermione Granger got close to Rupert Grint’s Ron Weasley, and the characters shared a kiss in the final film of the series, ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2′, revealed that the scene was the most difficult part of the shoot and to date, stands to be the most horrifying thing of her career.

“Obviously, us kissing was the most horrifying thing either of us have ever had to go through,” she said, to which Grint agreed, saying, “Yeah.”

Watson also shared that the scene was in fact ‘meant to be this dramatic make out’, but the two actors ‘just kept laughing’ as it ‘felt wrong on every level’.

“It just felt wrong, so wrong on every level because Dan, Rup and I are so much siblings,” explained the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ star, adding that it did not get any better as for some reason, ‘everyone wanted to be on set’ during the filming of it.